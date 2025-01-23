Diversify Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,699 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 263.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482,683 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after buying an additional 3,593,464 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,940,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,847 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $16,014,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 337.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 719,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 554,866 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,758,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $28,242,361.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,252.98. This trade represents a 78.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $139,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,445.28. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,999,956 shares of company stock worth $416,793,365. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

SOFI stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 175.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

