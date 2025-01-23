Diversify Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.44. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
