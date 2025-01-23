Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $297,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $603,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

