Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 148.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 851,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,545,000 after purchasing an additional 509,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,025,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 385,366 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,555,000 after buying an additional 335,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,286,000 after buying an additional 286,380 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth $16,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $1,055,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,236.54. The trade was a 54.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $500,058.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,201.12. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,402 shares of company stock valued at $17,435,489. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $65.66 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average of $66.12.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $604.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.04 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

