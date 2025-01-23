Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 198 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VDC opened at $209.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $189.56 and a twelve month high of $224.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.43 and a 200 day moving average of $214.24.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.