Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,059 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $4,842,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 60,634 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,198,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

INDA stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.