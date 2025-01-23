Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,290 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502,110 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,640,000 after buying an additional 4,322,688 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,789,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,045,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,533,000 after buying an additional 851,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,075,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,612,000 after buying an additional 709,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $87.51 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

