Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 833 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BN opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 125.45 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

