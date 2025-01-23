Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.84 and traded as high as C$6.25. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$6.22, with a volume of 39,587 shares traded.

Dynacor Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$226.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Dynacor Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Dynacor Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

