EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,510.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 67,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.75.

NYSE:EME opened at $535.70 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.07 and a 52-week high of $545.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

