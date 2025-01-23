Emprise Bank Sells 1,014 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Emprise Bank lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of Emprise Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after buying an additional 1,042,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,776,201,000 after buying an additional 1,984,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,217,000 after buying an additional 1,980,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.72.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $235.01 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $235.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.