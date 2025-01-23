Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as high as C$0.62. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 357,841 shares trading hands.

Erdene Resource Development Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$212.66 million, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55.

About Erdene Resource Development

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.

