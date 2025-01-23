Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Exelon by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EXC. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

Exelon Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $39.22 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

