Feedback (LON:FDBK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.92 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 19.75 ($0.24). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 19.60 ($0.24), with a volume of 93,906 shares trading hands.

Feedback Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Feedback (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported GBX (24.74) (($0.30)) earnings per share for the quarter. Feedback had a negative return on equity of 35.63% and a negative net margin of 279.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Feedback plc will post -8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philipp Prince sold 20,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £4,046.40 ($4,981.41). Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Feedback plc (AIM: FDBK) provides innovative software and systems through its trading subsidiary, Feedback Medical.

Feedback liberates data and knowledge from multiple healthcare IT systems and delivers better workflows to enable clinicians to communicate, collaborate and provide the best healthcare for their patients.

