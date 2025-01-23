First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Stock Holdings Increased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 276,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 219,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 121,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

ROBT opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $483.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.