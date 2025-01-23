First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 133.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,246,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after buying an additional 711,314 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 843,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after acquiring an additional 129,836 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 548.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 88,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 75,054 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

UCON stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

