Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

