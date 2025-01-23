FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.35 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 132.50 ($1.63). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.63), with a volume of 74,645 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.71) price objective on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of £339.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,537.03 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 147.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 141.64.

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 6.19 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. FRP Advisory Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 17.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FRP Advisory Group plc will post 10.5042017 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

FRP provide solutions to create, preserve and recover value across a range of complex situations.

Specialising in forensics, corporate finance, debt, restructuring and financial advisory, we deliver strategic solutions across a broad range of situations. Our five pillar services complement each other.

