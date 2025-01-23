FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Stake Decreased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 64,734 shares during the period. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $7.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.0645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. This is a boost from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

