FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SMART Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 31.7% during the third quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 91.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FAPR opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

