FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Position Increased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAUG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 98,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $324,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 72.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 379,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 159,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $665.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.