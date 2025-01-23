FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.39% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 1,513.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 269,288 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 172.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 266,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 168,433 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,387,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,654,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 79.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $166.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.38.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

