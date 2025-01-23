General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Raised by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.1% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,629,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,070,000 after buying an additional 175,860 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 95,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in General Motors by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 162,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.05.

GM opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Motors has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $21,697,331.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,192.95. This trade represents a 75.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,865.13. The trade was a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 514,344 shares of company stock valued at $28,977,691. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

