Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of G. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Genpact by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 221.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $606,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,926,218.40. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,675. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

