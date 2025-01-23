Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,920,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,218,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 28,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $263.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.37 and a 200-day moving average of $225.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $168.44 and a 12 month high of $264.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

