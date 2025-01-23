Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $1.67 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $263.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $740.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $168.44 and a twelve month high of $264.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

