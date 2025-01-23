Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,886,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 355,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 49,856 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 389,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 74,173 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $9,812,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,986.11. This represents a 18.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

