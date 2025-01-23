Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RODM. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 198,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $28.98 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

