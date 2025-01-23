HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,689 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $93,657.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,835.20. This trade represents a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $563,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,158.60. This trade represents a 90.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 2.12. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $177.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMDX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

