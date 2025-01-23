HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in NVR by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,450.00 to $8,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVR from $9,820.00 to $9,245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,531.67.

NVR Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $8,382.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,800.00 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8,558.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8,870.72.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $125.26 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. This trade represents a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,600. This trade represents a 65.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.