HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth about $1,253,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,927,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 769,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,312,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 3.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov bought 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $265,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,348.92. The trade was a 10.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $628,370. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.22.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DINO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

