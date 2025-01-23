HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,491 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 424.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ciena by 925.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 152.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 166.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $95.27.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $88,928.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,139.14. This represents a 3.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $311,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,194,102.73. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,781 shares of company stock worth $4,298,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

