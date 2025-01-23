HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 206 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $5,934,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 456.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 49,693 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.05.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $31,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,704,740.96. The trade was a 72.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.82 per share, with a total value of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,584.10. This represents a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,035 shares of company stock worth $62,282,808 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.61.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

