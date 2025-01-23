HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 242 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPX. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,381 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,963 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,617 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 41,698 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,418 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,225.50. This represents a 11.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $34,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,835.58. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LPX opened at $116.27 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $122.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

