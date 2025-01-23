HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 77.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 98.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 32.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at $30,168,186.52. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.45 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. PG&E’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from PG&E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 7.81%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

