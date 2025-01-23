HB Wealth Management LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.