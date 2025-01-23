HB Wealth Management LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,954 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Western Digital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 74,957 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.43. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.09.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 30,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $2,092,463.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,398 shares in the company, valued at $9,208,417.98. This represents a 18.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $5,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,633,905.40. The trade was a 8.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,768,381. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

