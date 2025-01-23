HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $423,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 68.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $76.89 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $28,904,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,971,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,825,270.88. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 247,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $16,125,655.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,632,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,424,460.40. This trade represents a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,086,923 shares of company stock worth $76,381,151. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

