HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,943 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.31 per share, with a total value of $106,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,238. The trade was a 11.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $248,910 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

FSK opened at $22.34 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

