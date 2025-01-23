HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSM opened at $212.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.79. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $95.76 and a one year high of $212.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $560,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,767.32. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $5,219,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,309,848.44. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.16.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

