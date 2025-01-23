HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Spring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 59,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $1,893,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,226. This represents a 11.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,850 in the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $85.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

