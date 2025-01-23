HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 144.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.