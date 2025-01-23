HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 31,761 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,761 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CALF. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 444,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Holland Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 163,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

