HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 7.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,825 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $5,446,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 425,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,699,067 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $79,822,000 after acquiring an additional 219,544 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $514,221.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,773.88. This trade represents a 20.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPR. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TPR opened at $73.31 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.23 and a 1-year high of $74.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

