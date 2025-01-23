HB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 967 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $100,282,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 2,246.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,036,000 after buying an additional 136,501 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,553,000 after acquiring an additional 88,909 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,871,000 after acquiring an additional 88,074 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,140,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock opened at $535.70 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.07 and a fifty-two week high of $545.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $488.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.93.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

