HFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 311 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $235.01 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $235.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

