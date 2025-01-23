Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Sold by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PJAN. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJAN opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

