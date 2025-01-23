Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.93% from the company’s current price.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.81.

Intel Stock Up 0.4 %

INTC stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Intel has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

