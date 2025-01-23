Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at UBS Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s current price.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.81.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.47. 27,587,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,916,855. The company has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.07. Intel has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

