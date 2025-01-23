Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.81.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,587,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,916,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.07. Intel has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

